MCSO: 3 suspects on the run after 1 injured in shooting outside Ellenton outlet mall

Manatee County deputies are searching for three suspects after a man was shot outside the Ellenton Premium Outlets Sunday afternoon.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a Hispanic male was shot by people he appears to have known around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies are searching for three Hispanic suspects who were seen fleeing the area in a car.

Authorities say there is no threat to the mall and businesses are operating as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

