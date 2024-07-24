Avelo Airlines adds new non-stop destinations from Lakeland Linder

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Avelo Airlines is expanding its service at Lakeland Linder International Airport by offering seven new non-stop destinations.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, the low-cost airline announced they're adding new popular routes including San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), Atlanta (ATL), Boston / Manchester, N.H. (MHT), Charlotte / Concord (USA), Hartford, Conn. (BDL), Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG) and Rochester, N.Y. (ROC).

It's the largest expansion in company history.

"The growth of passenger air service strengthens our connectivity and the accessibility for not only travelers but also for businesses who want to work and grow and continue to grow in Lakeland," said Mayor Bill Mutz.

For more than a month, the airline has offered flights to New Haven, Connecticut twice-weekly, which have been successful.

"We've carried more than 3,300 customers on the 24 flights we've accomplished so far, which means an average load factor of 95% on every flight," said Trevor Yealy with Avelo Airlines.

Avelo will establish a base of operations at the airport where there will be dedicated aircraft and is expected to bring 150 to 200 high-skilled, high-wage jobs. The airport's director understands with more flights, there may be concerns about increased noise.

"We are going to make sure we protect every environmental aspect of Lakeland, and we just need the feedback from the community," said Kris Hallstrand, the Airport Director. "The community helps me communicate to federal and state agencies how we can develop this airport."

The airport continues to plan for the future and will be conducting a development plan that will identify terminal and parking needs.

Meanwhile, Polk County residents are thrilled for the added convenience.

"To drive 20 minutes to an airport compared to leaving my house three hours before my flight because of the traffic, that's going to be a big, big difference," said Polk County Commissioner, Martha Santiago.

The new flights will begin on October 24. One-way fares start at $52.

