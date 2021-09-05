1 juvenile dead in Sebring shooting, police say

A male juvenile was shot to death early Sunday morning in Sebring, according to the Sebring Police Department.

Police located the victim in a residential yard around 1 a.m. while responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Beverly Ave. and Kenilworth Blvd.

Officers say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also located two other juveniles in the immediate area who were unharmed.

Detectives investigating the shooting are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at the Sebring Police Department (863) 471-5108.

They are also asking anyone who may have video surveillance or video-capable doorbells in the area to review any captured footage and contact them if anything suspicious is found or is related to this incident.

