1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Pasco County motorcycle crash

A 48-year-old man from Wesley Chapel was killed Sunday morning and a 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg was seriously after their motorcycles collided in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 48-year-old was traveling northbound on Jessamine Road approaching the intersection to Amberlea Road when he entered the southbound lane to pass traffic. As he returned to the northbound lane he collided with the side of the 34-year-old man’s motorcycle as he traveled north on Jessamine Road, according to FHP.

Upon impact, the 48-year-old’s motorcycle overturned and came to arrest on the east grass shoulder, while the 34-year-old’s motorcycle overturned and came to a rest in the travel lanes.

The 48-year-old was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app