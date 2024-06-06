1 killed after car, dump truck collide in Winter Haven: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person was killed when a dump truck and a car collided in Winter Haven early Thursday morning, according to police.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, at around 5:27 a.m., a car and dump truck collided on Lucerne Park Road at Old Lucerne Park Road.

One person died in the crash.

Both directions of Lucerne Park Road at Old Lucerne Park Road are closed and being diverted down Old Lucerne Park Road at the time of this reporting.

Police said drivers will see significant delays in this area and encourage them to take alternate routes.

