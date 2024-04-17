1 killed in deadly Tampa shooting: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Officers with the Tampa Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting near the 1400 block of West Busch Boulevard.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots heard in the area.

READ: Tarpon Springs man murdered roommate after poker game because he was tired of being 'put down:' Affidavit

Once they arrived, Tampa police said they found a Black male victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.