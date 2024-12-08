1 man dies, 3 passengers uninjured after car crash in Brooksville, FHP says

One man is dead, and three female passengers are uninjured after the driver of a Polaris side-by-side failed to negotiate a curve as they were heading northbound on Saturn Rd. in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says that as the vehicle was going off the 3300 block of the roadway, it rotated, struck a fence and flipped.

READ: Orlando man dies after car crash with wrong-way driver on Selmon Expressway, FHP says

The driver and victim, a 36-year-old Brooksville man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

The uninjured passengers are 36, 11 and 10-years-old.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: