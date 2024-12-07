Orlando man dies after car crash with wrong-way driver on Selmon Expressway, FHP says

An Orlando man is dead after his Toyota Yaris collided with a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning on the Selmon Expressway near Milepost 6, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 40-year-old Bartow woman was heading west in the eastbound lanes when her Honda FIT hit the 33-year-old victim's car head-on.

Upon impact, the Toyota flipped and crashed into a concrete barrier wall while the Honda came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

FHP is unsure why the Bartow woman was heading the wrong direction, but they are investigating.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

