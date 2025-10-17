Fire tears through Ruskin manufactured home: HCFR

The Brief A fire that tore through a manufactured home in Ruskin Thursday night is under investigation. HCFR says one person who was unaccounted for has been located. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A fire that tore through a manufactured home in Ruskin Thursday night is under investigation.

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, multiple people called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a manufactured home on fire at 18th Avenue SE in Ruskin.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The structure collapsed shortly after crews arrived, so they had to access remaining hot spots beneath the metal roof by air.

HCFR says one person who was initially unaccounted for following the fire has been located

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. HCFR’s investigations unit is investigating.