Fire tears through Ruskin manufactured home: HCFR
RUSKIN, Fla. - A fire that tore through a manufactured home in Ruskin Thursday night is under investigation.
What we know:
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, multiple people called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a manufactured home on fire at 18th Avenue SE in Ruskin.
READ: TikTok fire trend sends St. Pete teen to the hospital
When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
The structure collapsed shortly after crews arrived, so they had to access remaining hot spots beneath the metal roof by air.
HCFR says one person who was initially unaccounted for following the fire has been located
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown. HCFR’s investigations unit is investigating.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.