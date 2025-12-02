11 arrested in holiday retail theft operation at UTC in Sarasota: SSCO

The Brief Eleven people were arrested during a three-day holiday retail theft operation at the University Town Center (UTC) mall in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, statistics show that retail thefts at UTC traditionally increase during the holiday shopping season. In total, the suspects were charged with seven misdemeanors and eight felonies.



Eleven people were arrested during a three-day holiday retail theft operation at the University Town Center (UTC) mall in Sarasota.

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, statistics show that retail thefts at UTC traditionally increase during the holiday shopping season.

That’s why the agency said it conducted a holiday retail theft operation at the University Town Center mall in Sarasota from November 18 – 20.

READ: Tropical hotspot security alert warns of gangs, armed rental robberies

By the numbers:

Deputies said 11 people were arrested during the operation.

In total, the suspects were charged with seven misdemeanors and eight felonies.

READ: Pinellas teacher struck by lightning while biking in Peru over Thanksgiving holiday

Of those arrested, deputies said three suspects had no prior criminal history, while the other eight had a combined 111 prior felony charges and 117 prior misdemeanor charges.

What they're saying:

"This proactive enforcement was able to disrupt and hopefully deter criminal activity," said Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. "The results of this retail theft operation show our commitment to stopping organized theft, preventing repeat offenders, and ensuring the safety of our community."