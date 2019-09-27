11-foot python found swimming over a mile away from South Florida mainland

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Nope. Nope. Nope.

A massive python was found swimming in South Florida's Biscayne Bay -- over a mile away from the mainland.

Biscayne National Park posted video on their Facebook page showing biologists capturing the Burmese python with a net.

The snake measured 11 feet in length and weighed 31 pounds.

"While these snakes are relatively uncommon here in Biscayne, we do remain vigilant so we can respond and remove this invasive species when we see them," the park wrote.