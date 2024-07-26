10, including 8 teens, arrested after Lakeland house party broken up by deputies: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Ten people, including eight teens, were arrested after Polk County deputies busted a house party where marijuana was found.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a Lakeland home in the unincorporated Crystal Lake area at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives said they were investigating recent vehicle burglaries and thefts in the area of Country Club Lane the day prior to responding.

Several residents told deputies that a rental home, which was being rented by Sandra Gross, had become a nuisance with teens frequenting the location at all hours of the night, according to PCSO.

When detectives arrived at the home, Gross said her granddaughter, who is on probation, wasn't at the home. During a search of the property, investigators said they found eight teens in various rooms.

They also found a Crown Royal bag that contained marijuana on the living room couch and a grinder with marijuana on a bedside table, PCSO officials said.

Detectives said while they were investigating at the home, My'Eyeland Johnson, 23, showed up to pick up his nephew. Deputies said he was given multiple orders to leave, but refused, so he was arrested for resisting.

Gross was also arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, open house party, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, maintaining a residence for drug use, possession of a suspended license, and fugitive from justice.

Eight teens were also arrested during the incident, authorities said.