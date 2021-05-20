Young boy, woman injured by stray bullets while sleeping in South St. Pete homes, police say

Within almost one hour, two separate shootings occurred in South St. Pete where stray bullets found their way into two homes, injuring an 11-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman, police say.

The first shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of 7th Street South. The young boy was sleeping when a shooting occurred outside his home and one bullet found its way inside, injuring his foot, according to St. Pete police.

Investigators said the 11-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A separate shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 21st Street South. Police said a 43-year-old woman woke up in bed with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Police said her injuries are not life-threatening, and – similar to the previous shooting – shots were fired outside and a stray bullet entered the home.

While investigators said they are trying to determine whether the shootings are related, they said the shootings do not appear to be connected based on the evidence gathered so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7711.