125-pound giraffe calf born at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

The Brevard Zoo is welcoming a baby giraffe, which was born on Sunday in Melbourne.

The calf weighed 125 pounds and was 6 feet tall at birth. Zoo officials said in a statement that it was the sixth consecutive male calf born there.

It was the ninth birth for the calf's mother, 20-year-old Johari. The father, 21-year-old Rafiki, has sired all 14 giraffe born at the zoo, the statement said.

The veterinary staff said the calf is in good health and nursing well, according to zoo officials.

Masai giraffe are endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, the zoo said.