13-year-old cancer survivor returns to pitch in All-Star game after stem cell transplant

The Brief A 13-year-old baseball player returned to the mound Friday night at Bayshore Little League after beating bone marrow cancer. His 6-year-old brother saved his life by serving as a perfect bone marrow match for a stem cell transplant in March. The community rallied behind the family as the young pitcher recovered fully to participate in the All-Star Championship Series.



A 13-year-old baseball player returned to the mound Friday night at Bayshore Little League in Tampa after beating bone marrow cancer.

Brody House was cleared to play in the All-Star Championship Series just days ago after a grueling battle with the disease. The game marked exactly 100 days since his life-saving transplant.

Brody's recovery

The backstory:

Last fall, Brody began experiencing severe stomach pain. A series of blood tests later revealed that the oldest son of the House family had bone marrow cancer.

Courtesy: The House Family

The Keystone Little League community immediately rallied around the family, dedicating the season to Brody while he sat out to undergo intensive medical treatment.

His brother's donation

Dig deeper:

As the family prepared to fight the disease, they searched for a bone marrow match and found the perfect donor within their own home.

Courtesy: The House Family

Brody's 6-year-old brother, Gabe, proved to be a perfect match and successfully donated his stem cells in March.

Gabe admitted, "I was scared for him that my blood cells wouldn't make it for him."

After ringing the bell at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to celebrate his release, Brody returned to pitch alongside the same childhood friends who supported him from his very first head shave.

Milestone game celebration

What they're saying:

Reaching day 100 post-transplant is considered a major milestone. Brody's mother, Kim, noted that they initially expected him to be quarantined at home for six months.

Courtesy: The House Family

"In the bone marrow transplant world, bone marrow transplant day 100 is kind of like the finish line, a really big milestone, so the fact that he's even here is a win, so it really doesn't matter what happens today," she said. "The fact that he gets to play with his friends again, the same boys he's playing with since he was a little kid means a lot to all of us."

His sister, Lainey, added, "Oh, he's going to be fine, he can fight through this, he's a fighter."

Cancer free milestone

What's next:

Brody is now officially cancer free with a fully recovered immune system, and his bone marrow consists entirely of his little brother's cells.