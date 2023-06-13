13-year-old competes in international karate championships

Kyandra Valle is only 13 years old, but she is already a world-class athlete.

Valle is practicing for a very important competition.

"I'm going to go to Ireland to compete in the World for the United States," she said.

Her path to the World Karate Championship began when she started taking classes at just six years old.

"I'm excited to compete, especially in a different country that I've never been to. So it's going to be different," she explained.

Valle won the opportunity to go after winning the Nationals.

"It wasn't easy because they were kind of all girls," she added.

This isn't her first brush with greatness. Last year she won the Bronze in the World Championship in Ft. Lauderdale.

Valle works hard to prepare for competitions.

"I think it's a passion," said Valle. "It's not easy. You have to have a lot of hard work to do."

She puts in the work by working out 4 days a week for 3 hours.

"I think you have to be passionate about it. And if you're passionate about something, you keep doing it, it'll pay off," she shared.

Her passion is paying off for her in a big way. Valle will be leaving for Ireland on July 10.

