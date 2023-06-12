Team Tampa spreads the sport of rowing

Thursday was full of last-minute adjustments and words of encouragement from Team Tampa rowing coach Duke Edwards.

The words were said to calm his nerves as much as they were to calm his team's before competing in the US Rowing Youth Championship at Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park.

"Honestly, I'm just excited," said Cora Bowen, the team's coxswain. "We've been training hard for this and studying hard for this. So we're ready to be here."

Some of the team members picked u and oar for the first time this season.

Compared to the rest of the boats in the water this weekend, Team Tampa are the new kids on the block.

The team was founded just four years ago and is funded by the Tampa parks and rec department, along with another non-profit, with the goal of spreading the sport of rowing to every corner of Tampa Bay.

READ: Free Tampa Bay summer camp empowers young women to explore STEM

"Anybody can pick it up and anybody can learn it at any level, whether it is the recreational level or the competitive level," Edwards explained.

Some of the girls racing for Team Tampa in the 16 and under category this weekend have been with the program for all four years.

Team Tampa is breaking down barriers and spreading rowing across Tampa Bay.

Others, just picked up an oar for the first time this season.

Regardless, they find themselves on the national stage all the same.

"We've done regattas at Nathan Benderson (Park) before, but it's a whole new view, and it's really crazy that we're here right now," said Team Tampa's Phurvaja Gopinathvidhya.

The team made history by competing at nationals for the first time.

Though Team Tampa's rowers consider Sarasota to be somewhat of a home course, just by putting oar to water they will make history as the first boat in team history to compete at nationals.

"In four years, we've been building to this point, and we're super excited to see how these girls do," Edwards said. "This class is super special."

READ: NFL Foundation and Bucs grant funds new youth fields in Tampa

It is a journey for Team Tampa that has been four years in the making.

"It really shows that we're committed to growing our sport and our team as much as possible. Our mission is everybody and anybody rows," shared Edwards.

It is a team for everyone and by everyone with a goal of competing for a national title for years to come.