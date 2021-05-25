13-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Treasure Island crash

article

Pinellas County deputies are investigating a crash in Treasure Island involving a teenager.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, investigators said a 31-year-old man was traveling north on Gulf Boulevard when the 13-year-old pedestrian and her friend tried to cross the street at 120th Avenue.

Another vehicle on Gulf Boulevard, traveling in the far-left lane, stopped. However, deputies said the 31-year-old driver, who was traveling in the right land, didn’t stop. Authorities said the teen and her friend were not traveling in the crosswalk.

The 13-year-old was struck by Hardman’s vehicle and seriously injured. Her friend was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said the teen was visiting from Ohio, and the girls were heading to a gas station to buy a phone charger when the accident occurred.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said. Detectives said it doesn’t appear he was speeding, but the investigation is ongoing.