13-year-old Pinellas student accused of sending threatening messages: 'I will shoot this school up'

A 13-year-old is facing criminal charges after Pinellas County deputies say he used another student's account to send messages threatening a mass shooting at school.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy's messages went to multiple teachers at Tyrone Middle School and included profanities, along with such statements as "I will shoot this school up I got 5 glocks and ak-47."

Detectives say the student admitted to sending the threatening messages, claiming he did so as a joke.

The teen faces charges of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, along with aggravated stalking of a minor child.

