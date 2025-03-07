$141M of cocaine seized by U.S. Coast Guard offloaded in South Florida, 17 suspects face charges

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $141 million worth of cocaine seized in the Caribbean Sea. Officials said 17 suspects were brought ashore to face federal charges in the U.S. The drugs came from a total of six interceptions on the water, officials said.



The U.S. Coast Guard says more than a dozen people face federal charges after crews seized more than $141 million worth of cocaine and unloaded it in South Florida on Thursday.

Drugs intercepted in Caribbean Sea

Timeline:

Coast Guard officials said the seized drugs came from six interceptions in the Caribbean Sea in February and early March.

Feb. 2: 6,220 pounds of cocaine seized about 30 miles north of Venezuela, five suspects arrested

Feb. 2: 2,200 pounds of cocaine seized about 35 miles southwest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, three suspects arrested

Feb. 14: 571 pounds of cocaine seized about 18 miles north of Venezuela

Feb. 17: 1,280 pounds of cocaine seized about 50 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic, five suspects arrested

March 1: 1,650 pounds of cocaine seized about 176 miles north of Cabo De La Vela, Colombia, three suspects arrested

March 4: 545 pounds of cocaine seized about 120 miles northwest of Aruba, two suspects arrested

The Coast Guard offloaded the seized drugs at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

What they're saying:

"These seizures are a testament to the Coast Guard’s continued dedication to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders," said Lt. j.g. Jesus Martinez Borges, a Seventh Coast Guard District enforcement officer. "The Coast Guard and our partners work tirelessly to deny drug trafficking organizations access to smuggling routes bound for the United States. Our efforts contribute to federal investigations and prosecutions that further seek to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal activity abroad, which threaten Americans here at home."

What's next:

Coast Guard officials said 17 suspects were brought ashore to face federal prosecution in the U.S.

The Source: This story was written using information from the U.S. Coast Guard.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: