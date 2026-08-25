Hillsborough man accused of slapping teen during golf course argument: PCSO

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A Hillsborough County man is accused of grabbing a 15-year-old boy by the shirt and slapping him in the head and face during an argument over play on a golf course in East Lake, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

A PCSO arrest affidavit says Rhett Drummond, 50, was arrested Saturday.

Pinellas golf course attack

The backstory:

According to the affidavit, Drummond and the teen were arguing about the teen's slow play on the golf course at Lansbrook Golf Club.

The two were disrespectful toward each other during the argument before separating at one point and going in different directions on the course, PCSO said.

The teen told deputies Drummond later came back toward him. The teen said he tried to drive away from Drummond, but Drummond crashed his golf cart into the teen's golf cart, according to the affidavit.

Drummond is accused of grabbing the teen by his shirt and pulling him from the golf cart toward the ground, the sheriff's office said.

Physical injuries and child abuse charge

Dig deeper:

According to the affidavit, Drummond then slapped the teen multiple times in the head and face.

The teen suffered a bloody nose and redness around his neck where his shirt was pulled tightly when Drummond yanked him from the golf cart, investigators said.

The teen and his mother told PCSO they want to pursue criminal charges.

Drummond admitted to his part in the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Drummond faces a felony charge of child abuse. He was booked into the Pinellas County jail, according to the arrest affidavit.