18-time convicted felon arrested for drug trafficking in Hillsborough County

A Hillsborough County man who is no stranger to crime is back behind bars.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Alonzo Lewis after they said he sold 14 grams of fentanyl to undercover detectives several different times.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives also found cocaine and oxycodone on Lewis during the operation.

Undercover detectives say Lewis sold them fentanyl several different times.

"I am incredibly proud of our detectives for taking this Alonso Lewis off the streets. He was not only endangering the lives of our residents with that poison but also profiting from illegal activities," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: we will not tolerate this behavior. That is why we have established our Opioid Overdose Investigations Section, to ensure our streets are free of these deadly substances and those who attempt to distribute them in our community."

Lewis was charged with:

Trafficking in fentanyl 4 to 14 grams

Trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more

Possession of fentanyl with intent to sell

Possession of cocaine with Intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) with intent to sell

Attempted purchase of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

HCSO says the investigation into Lewis is ongoing.

