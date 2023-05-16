19-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal Oldsmar crash

On Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Oldsmar.

At 7:50., deputies responded to the intersection of Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate a fatal crash.

Police say that a Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by 69-year-old Harold Ellerby, was turning left from Tampa Road to the entrance of East Lake Woodlands when a motorcycle hit the passenger side of his truck.

READ: St. Pete city employee killed in fatal hit-and-run; police searching for driver who fled

The driver of the motorcycle, Conner Holmes, was thrown from his vehicle and suffered severe injuries.

Holmes was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police report.

Ellerby was uninjured.

Authorities say that speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.