St. Pete city employee killed in fatal hit-and-run; police searching for driver who fled

St. Petersburg police are continuing to search for the hit-and-run driver who fled after colliding with a motorcyclist who passed away from his injuries. Police said the victim worked for the city.

The crash occurred Saturday around 3:30 p.m. The motorcyclist, identified as 57-year-old Jonathan Hughes, was heading west on 22nd Avenue South in the curb lane. According to police, Hughes worked in the city's wastewater treatment plant.

As he was approaching the 45th Street South intersection, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east in the median lane, attempting to turn north onto 45th St. S.

Police said the unknown driver of the Jeep failed to yield the right of way and ultimately entered the path of the motorcycle. The driver left the scene.

Hughes was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police by calling 727-893-7780.