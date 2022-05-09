2 arrested for 'indiscriminately firing' gel BB gun pellets, hitting woman in eye

article

Clearwater police said two 18-year-olds with toy guns were mimicking a dangerous TikTok challenge when they shot a woman in the eye with a gel pellet.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Clearwater Beach, on Gulf View Boulevard by Salty's.

Police said the woman was hit in the eye by a gel pellet shot from a BB gun. She was taken to the hospital.

The two 18-year-olds have been arrested. Joashua Sanchez and Jacob Canaynay face one count each of simple/aggravated battery.

Clearwater PD said this isn't the first case they've seen lately since the so-called Orbeeze Challenge hit social media.

Users indiscriminately shoot people with gel pellets and record what happens.

"These things are not harmless pranks," said Rob Shaw with Clearwater PD. "If they think it's a harmless prank, stay home shoot each other. Don't go driving down the street indiscriminately firing these guns."

Advertisement

Investigators said there have been six similar incidents across Tampa Bay during the last four months.