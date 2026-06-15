2 dead, 1 missing after airboat capsizes while approaching Kissimmee River: HCSO

article

The Brief An airboat carrying seven people capsized in Highlands County after making a sharp turn into a deep section of water, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews launched immediate search efforts, rescuing four individuals from the water safely. Officials confirmed two people died in the accident, and the search continues for one final missing victim.



An airboat carrying seven people capsized near the Kissimmee River, leaving two people dead and another missing, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Highlands County Boat Crash

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the Istokpoga Canal on Monday after an airboat rolled over and threw seven occupants into the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue all responded to the single-vessel wreck.

Preliminary details show the group was traveling toward the Kissimmee River when the vessel turned into a deeper section of the water and began taking on water, according to investigators.

Officials said the airboat quickly capsized.

According to HCSO, four people managed to swim safely back to the shoreline, and a massive search began immediately for the remaining three passengers.

Responders have since recovered the bodies of two victims, while the search for the final missing person remains active.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation and noted that a full report will be released once the inquiry concludes.

Both the state wildlife agency and HCSO offered their deepest condolences and prayers to the grieving families.

Florida Airboat Investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identities or ages of the two deceased victims or the passenger who remains missing in the water. It remains unclear what caused the vessel to take on water so rapidly during the turn.

Investigators have not confirmed when the final incident report will be completed or when the names of the survivors will be made public.