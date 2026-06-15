2 dead, 1 missing after airboat capsizes while approaching Kissimmee River: HCSO
LORIDA, Fla. - An airboat carrying seven people capsized near the Kissimmee River, leaving two people dead and another missing, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Highlands County Boat Crash
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to the Istokpoga Canal on Monday after an airboat rolled over and threw seven occupants into the water.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue all responded to the single-vessel wreck.
Preliminary details show the group was traveling toward the Kissimmee River when the vessel turned into a deeper section of the water and began taking on water, according to investigators.
Officials said the airboat quickly capsized.
According to HCSO, four people managed to swim safely back to the shoreline, and a massive search began immediately for the remaining three passengers.
Responders have since recovered the bodies of two victims, while the search for the final missing person remains active.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation and noted that a full report will be released once the inquiry concludes.
Both the state wildlife agency and HCSO offered their deepest condolences and prayers to the grieving families.
Florida Airboat Investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the identities or ages of the two deceased victims or the passenger who remains missing in the water. It remains unclear what caused the vessel to take on water so rapidly during the turn.
Investigators have not confirmed when the final incident report will be completed or when the names of the survivors will be made public.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which provided preliminary investigative details and recovery updates, as well as the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, who assisted in the emergency response and recovery efforts.