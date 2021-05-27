2 dead, 8 rescued, 10 missing off Key West coast
KEY WEST, Fla. - The United States Coast Guard is searching for 10 people who may be in the water off the coast of Florida.
According to a tweet by the USCG, crews rescued eight people and recovered two bodies approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Ten people are still missing, according to USCG.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
