2 dogs killed in Brooksville mobile home fire: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Five people were safely evacuated from a Brooksville house fire, but two dogs died in the blaze, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Just after 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 8100 block of Jayson Drive. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a double-wide mobile home when they arrived, according to officials.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The fire was quickly knocked down, according to HCFR.

Authorities say the American Red Cross is helping the occupants and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: