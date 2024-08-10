2 hospitalized after shooting in Gulfport, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were taken to the hospital and police say at least one other person could have been shot or injured early Saturday morning.

Gulfport police officers were sent to the area of 8th Ave S and 49th St S around 3:22 a.m. after gunshots were heard. According to authorities, officers say at least two people were shot.

Police say a 21-year-old Black man from Gulfport and a 19-year-old Black man from St. Petersburg were both helped at the scene and taken to the hospital for more care. 49th St and 8th Ave S was blocked off to traffic for several hours but is now re-opened to the public, according to the police department.

Investigators say multiple people and multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials say they believe at least one other person was shot/injured. No one was killed, but police say one victim is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The Gulfport Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 727-582-6177.

