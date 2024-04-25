2 hotels in Tampa earn MICHELIN keys

Two Tampa hotels have been named among the best of the best by MICHELIN.

On Wednesday, MICHELIN, which is known for recommending restaurants and hotels, announced its new list of one, two, and three key hotels and the Palihouse Hyde Park Village and the Tampa EDITION each received one key.

According to MICHELIN, the Palihouse is a remarkably stylish boutique hotel.

"In its public spaces, it mixes vintage patterns and antique furnishings, creating an atmosphere that’s inviting and accessible. Meanwhile, the rooms are colorful, handsome, equally warm, and somewhat residential in their concept — some of them feature kitchenettes and sofa beds, while all of them come with Nespresso machines, SMEG mini-fridges, and Diptyque bath products," MICHELIN shared on its website.

MICHELIN also noted the hotel's Hyde Park location for its shopping and dining options.

File: Palihouse

MICHELIN credited the EDITION'S location and style for its one key award.

On its website, MICHELIN stated, "The partnership between Marriott and boutique-hotel iconoclast Ian Schrager continues to bear fruit all across America (and beyond). In the Tampa EDITION, New York architects Morris Adjmi and designers Roman & Williams bring the brand’s signature luxe loft style to a 26-story tower in the city’s flourishing Water Street district, combining a powerful visual impact with plentiful creature comforts, including some seven dining and drinking venues, some of them tailor-made for live performance, others featuring concepts and menus created by chef John Fraser, best known for the Michelin-starred Dovetail on Manhattan’s Upper West Side."

Lilac, a restaurant at the EDITION, has also earned one star from MICHELIN.

File: EDITION hotel in Tampa

What are MICHELIN keys?

While MICHELIN stars recognize the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the MICHELIN key notes the most outstanding hotels. The MICHELIN guide has been recommending hotels in Europe and Asia based on design, architecture, service, and personality since the 1920s. Today, the MICHELIN Guide highlights 5,000 hotels from all over the world. Now, the key distinction, which includes American hotels for the first time, depicts the crème de la crème of hotels.

One Key - A very special stay.

Two Keys - An exceptional stay.

Three Keys - An extraordinary stay.

While all the three key hotels were in California or New York, several hotels in Miami and Miami Beach received two keys and, in addition to the two Tampa hotels, MICHELIN gave hotels in Orlando, Miami, and Miami Beach one key.

Hotels in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New York, and Washington DC were eligible for the distinction and several received one or two keys.

Click here to see the full list.

