USF protester identified after carrying gun in waistband at pro-Palestinian rally on campus

One of the ten protesters arrested on the campus of the University of South Florida when a pro-Palestinian rally was broken up has been identified.

Atah Othman, 39, faces four charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, a felony, after authorities said one of the protesters in Tuesday's rally had a gun in their waistband.

Atah Othman, 39 (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

He was released on bond just after midnight on Wednesday, hours after pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Orient Road Jail calling for the ten people arrested to be released.

In a press conference on Tuesday night, USF Police Chief Daniel Nelson said dozens of protesters set up near Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on campus for Tuesday's rally, the same location where three people were arrested the day before in similar protests.

The student group, ‘Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society’ organized the event, but school officials gave them a 5 p.m. deadline to clear off school property.

Eventually, law enforcement moved in with tear gas, warding off agitators after USF police determined the protest was no longer peaceful, the university said.

There is no word yet of the identity of the nine other protesters arrested in Tuesday's rally.

FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez is live from USF's Tampa campus Wednesday morning, where there is no word yet if protests will continue into a third day. Chief Nelson said that 5 p.m. deadline will carry over for any event held on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.