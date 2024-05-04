Family of late firefighter moves into mortgage-free home: 'I'm speechless'

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A firefighter's widow and her two sons got to see their new home for the first time Saturday, thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Jenny Williams and her family are the first firefighter family to move into the Let Us Do Good Village.

"Oh my goodness! It's beautiful!," Williams said as she saw her home for the first time. "This is so pretty. This is a dream."

The home comes mortgage free, removing a major financial burden for her family.

"I love it so much. I'm overwhelmed and I'm speechless," Williams said.

Her new home comes after her late husband, Kansas City Fire Department Captain Patrick Williams, was diagnosed with two different cancers he developed on the job, which took his life in February 2018.

"Pat would help anybody and everybody. He loved his family and friends and Pat loved to have so much fun no matter what he was doing, whether he was working or he was joking around," Williams said.

Williams, her husband and their two sons had already planned to relocate to Florida before he died, but he passed away before they moved. It was at the groundbreaking of the Tunnel To Towers Let Us Do Good Village in Land O’ Lakes back in December 2021, where she met the Foundation’s chairman, Frank Siller, who heard her story and offered her a new home.

"This is going to be home forever and this is going to be continued healing and continued sanctuary for my family and I," Williams said.

Williams’ home is in the Let Us Do Good Village, which eventually will be made up of more than 90 homes, all for military and first responders' families.

"Just by them growing up together and living together, we feel it'll be much easier for them to move their lives forward," Tunnel To Towers Board Member John LaBarbera said.

Williams' new home comes fully furnished with brand new appliances, along with plates and place settings, a home office and four bedrooms. Williams says it's more than she could've ever imagined.

"I love the beach, so the fact that they made this a very beach decor I'm grateful for, and I love the backyard and being able to see the woods, and it feels so peaceful and beautiful," Williams said.

