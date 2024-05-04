Tampa police shut down stretch of 34th St. after body found in road

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are investigating a man's death after his body was found in the roadway along a stretch of 34th Street, blocking traffic Saturday afternoon.

The scene is unfolding between 12th Avenue East and Columbus Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the road reopens.

TPD says detectives are working to figure out what caused the man's death, adding there's no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

