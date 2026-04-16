Tampa police searching for 3 suspects after shooting sends 2 men to hospital: TPD

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting in Tampa on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Tampa police said three black men with twists in their hair were reportedly seen running from the scene before possibly getting into a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130 and refer to report #26-224943.



Tampa police are searching for three suspects after they say two men were shot on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Machado St.

According to the Tampa Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they provided first aid to the men who were suffering from gunshot wounds until Tampa Fire Rescue took them to a nearby hospital.

Police said three black men with twists in their hair were reportedly seen running from the scene before possibly getting into a vehicle.

One of the men, according to police, was described as about 5’6" and 130 pounds.

Officers are searching the area to find the three suspects.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the two victims has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130 and refer to report #26-224943. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.