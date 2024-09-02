2 teens shot in front of St. Pete convenience store, 1 critically hurt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating after two 13-year-old boys were shot outside a convenience store on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. along 22nd Street South near 15th Avenue South.
According to SPPD, the teens were outside in front of the store when they were shot. The shooter took off in a car.
The victims were rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where one is listed in critical condition. The other teen is stable.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
