Toddler hurt at unlicensed day care, St. Pete woman arrested: Police

A woman is facing multiple felony charges after St. Pete police said a 2-year-old was injured at the woman's home, where she ran an unlicensed day care.

According to SPPD, the toddler suffered a broken leg last Thursday at Aniya Johnson's home in the 1600 block of 21st Avenue South.

Police said Johnson, 25, told officers the child fell, but doctors said the injury couldn't have been caused by just falling.

Mugshot courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

Johnson misrepresented her at-home day care as being licensed, police said, but she admitted to investigators that it was not.

Johnson faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and failure to obtain a license for a day care center.

