2 kids hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Pinellas Park, police say

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after it says a driver struck two 5-year-olds on Halloween night.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of 52nd St N. and 80th Terrace.

According to PPPD, the driver of a Hyundai was traveling south on 52nd Streets N. approaching 80th Terrance N. when the two kids darted across the street.

Police say the children were stuck by the vehicle midblock as they crossed from east to west.

Both children were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

