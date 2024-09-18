2 killed, 1 injured in Pinellas County motorcycle crash: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A crash in Pinellas County claimed the lives of two drivers and seriously injured a passenger Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman was traveling westbound on 46th Avenue North shortly after 10:45 p.m. in a Subaru Impreza when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Park Street North.

At the same time, troopers said a 49-year-old man from Mary Esther was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Park Street North.

Troopers say as the St. Pete woman pulled forward, she entered the path of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers died at the scene.

A 23-year-old St. Petersburg man who was the only passenger in the Impreza suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to FHP.

