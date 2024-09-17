Grady Judd: Multiple suspects arrested, guns seized during violent gang investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A multi-month investigation into violent gangs in Polk County has led to several arrests and the seizure of multiple weapons.
Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. but says the bust was a result of the Violent Gang Investigative Task Force, which was created in February 2023.
It is a multi-agency effort between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle gangs operating in Polk County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
