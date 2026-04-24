Expand / Collapse search

2 northbound lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge closed due to law enforcement activity: FHP

By
Published  April 24, 2026 9:27am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • Two northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning during rush hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • An FHP spokesperson said the lane closure was due to law enforcement activity but did not offer details.
    • It is unclear how long the lanes will be closed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning during rush hour due to law enforcement activity.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the closed lanes are the inside lanes of traffic near the Pinellas/Hillsborough County line.

Drivers should expect delays.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why there is law enforcement activity on the bridge.

Officials have also not indicated how long the lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by a public affairs officer with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pinellas County