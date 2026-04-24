2 northbound lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge closed due to law enforcement activity: FHP
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning during rush hour due to law enforcement activity.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the closed lanes are the inside lanes of traffic near the Pinellas/Hillsborough County line.
Drivers should expect delays.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why there is law enforcement activity on the bridge.
Officials have also not indicated how long the lanes will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by a public affairs officer with the Florida Highway Patrol.