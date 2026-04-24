2 northbound lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge closed due to law enforcement activity: FHP

article

The Brief Two northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning during rush hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP spokesperson said the lane closure was due to law enforcement activity but did not offer details. It is unclear how long the lanes will be closed.



Two northbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge were closed Friday morning during rush hour due to law enforcement activity.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the closed lanes are the inside lanes of traffic near the Pinellas/Hillsborough County line.

Drivers should expect delays.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why there is law enforcement activity on the bridge.

Officials have also not indicated how long the lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.