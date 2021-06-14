Beachgoers on alert after 2 people, including child, bitten by sharks in New Smyrna Beach

People may be feeling a little more cautious about going into the water off New Smyrna Beach after two people were bitten in one day.

A 71-year-old man was in knee-deep water with a boogie board when he was bitten on the foot by a shark. Officials say he is ok.

Then a 12-year-old child was up to his waist in the water jumping off a surfboard when he was bit in the calf.

The child was sent to the hospital as a trauma patient.

But shark bites aren't the only concern.

As we move into the summer months with people taking more vacations, it’s important for beachgoers to be on alert after 15 people had to be rescued out in the ocean. One of those people didn’t make it.

A 67-year-old man drowned while swimming with his grandson.

Volusia County is considered the shark bite capital of the world.

According to the Florida Museum – out of 57 unprovoked shark bites across the globe in 2020 – nearly half of those happened in Florida.

This marks the third shark bite in Volusia County so far this year. According to beach safety, summer time is when they start seeing more bites.

