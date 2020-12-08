2 St. Pete teens arrested for social media video showing gun on campus

Two St. Pete students were arrested over a social media video involving a gun at a high school.

Police say they were tipped off to a live social media video that showed a student holding a gun on the Gibbs High School campus during dismissal Monday afternoon.

The student did not threaten the school or any students in the post, police say.

This morning, police arrested two ninth-grade grade boys who were allegedly involved, both age 14. They face felony charges.