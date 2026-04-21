Missing USF doctoral students sought by law enforcement

The Brief Two USF students have been reported missing. Law enforcement officers are searching for doctoral students 27-year-old Zamil Limon and 27-year-old Nahida S. Bristy. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact USFPD at (813) 974-2628.



University of South Florida police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating two missing USF students.

What we know:

Law enforcement is searching for 27-year-old Zamil Limon and 27-year-old Nahida S. Bristy.

Limon, a USF doctoral student pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Avalon Heights Blvd. on April 16.

Bristy, a USF doctoral student studying chemical engineering, was last seen around 10 a.m. on April 16 at the NES Building, 121 USF Sweetgum Lane, on the USF Tampa campus.

Police said a family friend contacted USFPD shortly before 5 p.m. on April 17 after they were unable to contact Limon or Bristy.

Dig deeper:

A public information officer with USFPD said the pair, who are both from Bangladesh, are friends and the pair are believed to be together.

Police said they are not being held by ICE, which was a concern for family members.

According to investigators, both of their phones are off.

Investigators also noted that this is not usual behavior for the pair, who are good students.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Limon or Bristy’s whereabouts is asked to contact USFPD at (813) 974-2628.