Spring Hill under rabies alert after cat infected in raccoon attack: DOH

The Brief A 60-day rabies alert was issued in Spring Hill after an unvaccinated cat contracted rabies following a raccoon attack in the Norvell Road area. The emergency monitoring area is bounded by Elgin Boulevard, Spring Hill Drive, Barclay Avenue and U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County. Hernando County health officials warn residents to avoid wildlife contact and take precautions like vaccinating pets, securing food sources, and reporting animal bites.



A 60-day rabies alert is active for a large portion of Spring Hill after an unvaccinated pet cat contracted the virus during a wild animal attack, according to Hernando County health officials.

Spring Hill rabies outbreak

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando) issued the emergency safety alert after confirming a rabies case in an unvaccinated cat. Officials said a wild raccoon attacked the cat in the Norvell Road area of Spring Hill. The exposure happened Wednesday, prompting officials to track active infections across wild animal populations in the area.

Health officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, which can carry rabies and pose a risk of exposure to both people and pets.

Wildlife exposure risk areas

The rabies alert includes a defined area in Hernando County bounded by:

North: Elgin Boulevard

South: Spring Hill Drive

East: Barclay Avenue

West: U.S. Highway 19 (Commercial Way)

Monitoring period and resources

By the numbers:

60: The total number of days the emergency health alert will remain active across the designated monitoring zone.

352-540-6812: The phone number residents must call to report animal bites directly to DOH-Hernando.

352-796-5062: The direct line to contact Hernando County Animal Services for the removal of stray animals

DOH-Hernando said the alert is being issued out of caution to notify residents that rabies is present in local wildlife.

Resident safety precautions

What you can do:

To reduce the risk of rabies exposure, health officials are recommending several immediate household precautions:

Keep all pets and livestock fully vaccinated according to expert veterinary guidance.

Supervise your pets closely and keep them on a secure leash when outdoors.

Secure your household garbage and remove outdoor pet food sources that attract wild animals.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering homes or occupied neighborhood buildings.

Officials also warn residents never to adopt wild animals or bring them inside a home. Neighbors should instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if an animal needs assistance.

Wildlife impact

What we don't know:

Health officials have not yet confirmed if any other pets or stray animals were exposed during the initial raccoon interaction.

Continuous health monitoring

What's next:

DOH-Hernando will continue monitoring wild animal behaviors and tracking rabies cases throughout the 60-day window. Officials plan to provide public safety updates if regional infection conditions change, and neighbors can find more resources by visiting FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies.