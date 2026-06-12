Spring Hill under rabies alert after cat infected in raccoon attack: DOH
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 60-day rabies alert is active for a large portion of Spring Hill after an unvaccinated pet cat contracted the virus during a wild animal attack, according to Hernando County health officials.
Spring Hill rabies outbreak
What we know:
The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando) issued the emergency safety alert after confirming a rabies case in an unvaccinated cat. Officials said a wild raccoon attacked the cat in the Norvell Road area of Spring Hill. The exposure happened Wednesday, prompting officials to track active infections across wild animal populations in the area.
Health officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, which can carry rabies and pose a risk of exposure to both people and pets.
Wildlife exposure risk areas
The rabies alert includes a defined area in Hernando County bounded by:
- North: Elgin Boulevard
- South: Spring Hill Drive
- East: Barclay Avenue
- West: U.S. Highway 19 (Commercial Way)
Monitoring period and resources
By the numbers:
- 60: The total number of days the emergency health alert will remain active across the designated monitoring zone.
- 352-540-6812: The phone number residents must call to report animal bites directly to DOH-Hernando.
- 352-796-5062: The direct line to contact Hernando County Animal Services for the removal of stray animals
DOH-Hernando said the alert is being issued out of caution to notify residents that rabies is present in local wildlife.
Resident safety precautions
What you can do:
To reduce the risk of rabies exposure, health officials are recommending several immediate household precautions:
- Keep all pets and livestock fully vaccinated according to expert veterinary guidance.
- Supervise your pets closely and keep them on a secure leash when outdoors.
- Secure your household garbage and remove outdoor pet food sources that attract wild animals.
- Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering homes or occupied neighborhood buildings.
Officials also warn residents never to adopt wild animals or bring them inside a home. Neighbors should instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if an animal needs assistance.
Wildlife impact
What we don't know:
Health officials have not yet confirmed if any other pets or stray animals were exposed during the initial raccoon interaction.
Continuous health monitoring
What's next:
DOH-Hernando will continue monitoring wild animal behaviors and tracking rabies cases throughout the 60-day window. Officials plan to provide public safety updates if regional infection conditions change, and neighbors can find more resources by visiting FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando).