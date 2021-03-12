2 women stole puppies worth $35,000 from Bradenton pet shop, deputies say

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for two women they say stole six puppies worth $35,000 from a Petland store in Bradenton.

It happened at the store located at 3530 53rd Avenue West around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies responded to the pet store after a passerby noticed the front door was shattered. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video shows two vehicles drive through the parking lot and stop close to the Petland entrance.

The video then shows the front door being smashed with a brick and what appears to be two women, completely covered, entering the store carrying a bag.

The suspected thief. Images via MCSO

Deputies say one suspect jumped over the counter before heading to the puppy kennels. The other suspect placed the puppies into the bag and left the store.

One suspect is described as a petite female wearing a grey hoodie, sweatpants and orange gloves. The second suspect is a skinny, petite female wearing a grey or black hoodie, sweat pants and dark-colored gloves.

Suspect vehicles. Images via MCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

Photos of the stolen puppies:

Photo via MCSO

Photo via MCSO

Photo via MCSO

Photo via MCSO