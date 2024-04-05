2-year-old seriously injured in Pinellas County crash, not properly restrained in car seat: FHP

article

A 2-year-old boy was seriously hurt after a crash at a Pinellas County intersection, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the driver of a Hyundai Accent ran a stop sign at 41st Avenue North and 28th Street North in Lealman around 7:30 Friday morning, hitting a Chevy Silverado.

According to troopers, a toddler who was not properly restrained in his car seat was thrown from the sedan, causing serious injuries. Both drivers, along with a passenger in the sedan who FHP says is the child's mother, suffered minor injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter