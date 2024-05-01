Body found in burning car in Clearwater hotel parking garage

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A body was found in a burning car in a parking garage at a Clearwater hotel early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the third floor of the parking garage at the Edge Hotel, 505 S. Gulfview Blvd., at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They found a parked car on fire, and after firefighters put out the fire, authorities found a dead person inside.

Arson investigators with the police and fire departments are on scene investigating.