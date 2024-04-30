2 dead in Palm Harbor murder-suicide

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Moreno Drive in Palm Harbor on Tuesday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 4192 Moreno Drive just before 8:30 a.m. after a 911 call reported that a man and woman were found shot.

Stacey McLean, 52, was found dead in a bedroom inside the home when deputies arrived. Investigators also said Darryl Serraj, 26, was found dead in a separate bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives said Serraj was in a romantic relationship with McLean's daughter for about five years, but it had ended recently. Serraj, according to deputies, broke into the home, murdered McLean and took his own life.

Authorities said the official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.