Death of woman found hanging ruled homicide; partner arrested

article

A St. Petersburg man is under arrest in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

On Feb. 20, Gregory Shinn, 48, called police to say he found his girlfriend, Katrin Mari Simpson, 59, hanging in their garage.

PREVIOUS STORY: St. Pete police investigate suspicious death of woman found hanging in garage

He claimed she committed suicide.

PRESS PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

After further investigating, detectives determined there was a history of domestic violence and there were inconsistencies with Shinn's statements. Also, Simpson had injuries inconsistent with suicide by hanging, according to police.

Shinn is charged with first-degree murder.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter