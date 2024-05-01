Expand / Collapse search

Death of woman found hanging ruled homicide; partner arrested

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 1, 2024 9:48am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man is under arrest in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

On Feb. 20, Gregory Shinn, 48, called police to say he found his girlfriend, Katrin Mari Simpson, 59, hanging in their garage.

PREVIOUS STORY: St. Pete police investigate suspicious death of woman found hanging in garage

He claimed she committed suicide.

After further investigating, detectives determined there was a history of domestic violence and there were inconsistencies with Shinn's statements. Also, Simpson had injuries inconsistent with suicide by hanging, according to police.

Shinn is charged with first-degree murder.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter