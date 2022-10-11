2022 Midterm Election: Last day to register to vote before polls open Nov. 8

article

Tuesday, October 11 is the last day Floridians may register to vote in the 2022 Midterm Election in four weeks. There may not be a choice for president on the ballot, but many notable elected offices – from Washington D.C. to the governor’s office to local government councils – to be chosen.

After a contentious redistricting process, Floridians who were registered to vote in past elections likely received new voter registration cards in the mail, informing them of a change in their polling location. However, voting by mail is the preferred method for many in the Sunshine State.

Supervisors of Elections across the state are encouraging voters to make a plan early for when, where, and how they will register and cast ballots.

Below is a guide to help Florida voters navigate the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Register to vote in Florida

The fastest way to register to vote in Florida is on the state Supervisor of Elections website, https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

Those who wish to fill out a paper application may do so by using the PDF provided by the state or visiting any supervisor of elections' office, office that issues driver's licenses and other agencies approved to register voters, such as libraries, military recruitment offices, libraries and assisted living facilities.

Those who wish to register to vote must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which they seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Those who have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated and/or those who are convicted felons and have not had their voting rights restored are not eligible to register to vote in Florida.

The deadline to register to vote in an election is 29 days before that election.

Florida's Midterm Election is Tuesday, November 8, so the deadline to register is Tuesday, October 11.

Anyone who is unsure of their registration status may check at registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.

How to vote in Florida

There are two primary means of voting in Florida: in-person and by mail.

Vote-by-mail

Many Floridians choose to vote by mail, formerly known as absentee voting.

Mail ballots may be requested from a voter's county Supervisor of Elections office. Most counties offer online, phone, and in-person options to make the request, which must be done at least 10 days prior to any given election and will be mailed to the voter within two days of the request.

Voters may also pick up vote-by-mail ballots at their county Supervisor of Elections office once the ballots become available. Or voters may designate someone to pick up a mail ballot on their behalf, but they must fill out an affidavit. Visit https://dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/voting/vote-by-mail/ for more information.

Anyone who requests a vote-by-mail ballot may check the status of that ballot on their county's Supervisor of Elections website or on the state's elections website.

Check each county's Supervisor of Elections website for information about voting by mail.

In-person

Voting in person may be done on Election Day or during early voting days, depending on the county. Voters must bring a photo ID with a signature or signature verification.

Due to redistricting across the state, many Floridians may find their voting location has changed. Supervisors of Elections mailed or will mail new voter registration cards with updated voting locations to voters registered in their counties.

Voters who have not received an updated voter registration card should check their local Supervisor of Elections' website for in-person voting information.

Where to vote in Florida

In-person voting is typically held in schools, churches, and community centers around each county in Florida. When Florida's Congressional maps changed during the redistricting process, many voters' polling locations changed, too.

There are several ways to find out where you are able to vote in-person in Florida.

Call or visit the website for your county's Supervisor of Elections .

Check your voter registration card. Most Supervisors of Elections have mailed registered voters an updated card in the recent weeks. Anyone who has not received an updated card is advised to contact their Supervisor of Elections or check their voting status online.

When to vote in Florida

There are multiple ways and locations for Florida voters to cast their ballots. The final piece of the puzzle is when ballots can and should be cast.

Florida's General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Submitting mail ballots

A vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections' office, regardless of postmark, no later than 7 p.m. (local time) on Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends U.S. voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before Election Day to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues.

Instructions for returning mail ballots are included with the ballot packet.

Mail ballots require a signature that matches the signature on a voter's government-issued ID. A Supervisor of Elections is required to notify the voter if their signature is missing or does not match the one on record. Once a voter learns about the missing or mismatched signature, the voter may complete and return a Vote-by-Mail Ballot Cure Affidavit.

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned to secure ballot intake stations, also known as vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes. Intake stations are required to be placed at Supervisors of Elections’ offices, at each branch office, and at designated early voting sites in the county during the early voting period.

If someone receives a mail ballot but does not submit it via USPS or an early voting location before Election Day, they may take their ballot to their designated polling place or another location designated by the voter's county Supervisor of Elections on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Early voting starts at least 10 days before the election and ends three days before the election in the state of Florida. Supervisors of Elections are allowed to offer extended early voting up to 15 days before an election. Voters should check with their local elections office for details about in-person early voting.

In-person voting on Election Day

With so many options to vote early, including by mail, Florida voters are encouraged not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots. However, for anyone who hasn't yet had the chance to make their choices, voters may cast their ballots on Election Day at their designated polling place, which may have changed since the last election.

Voters should check their county Supervisor of Elections' website for information about in-person voting on Election Day.